Electrcity Subsidy Cuts Can Save Rp2 Trilllion Funds: PLN

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: PT PLN has stated that effective electricity subsidy policies can save at least Rp2 trillion funds.
The government can build electricity infrastructures. It can fulfill electricity demands.
The average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) decreased to USD48.71 per barrel in March from USD52.50 per barrel in Februa…
The government has been urged to build supporting infrastructures to lower fuel prices.
Indonesia has filed the World Trade Organization (WTO) complaint over the European Union (EU) anti dumping duties on the country&#…
State-owned Chinese energy major Sinopec said 2016 net profit jumped 44 percent, its first annual profit rise in three years, as s…
PT Pertamina president director Elia Massa Manik visited the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Mo…
PT Pertamina's annual general shareholders meeting has officially appointed Elia Massa Manik as the new president director.
Indonesian Energy Minister Ignasius Jonan and Swedish Energy Minister Ibrahim Baylan have signed a memorandum on understanding on …
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution and Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan will visit …
The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry will release guidelines for gas imports soon.
The government will allow gas imports when local gas prices go beyond 11.5 percent of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP).
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by nine points to Rp13,339 per dollar on Friday, May 5, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.246 percent to 5,683 points on Friday, May 5, 2017.
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Friday that Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) growth reached …
Energy firms were among the main losers in Asian trade on Friday following a plunge in oil prices fuelled by fresh global glut con…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 33 points to Rp13,330 per dollar on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.391 percent to 5,669 points on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has prepared Rp9.7 trillion funds to build 120 thousand houses.
The Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday announced that the average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) rose to USD49.5…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,297 per dollar on Wednesdau, May 3, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.501 percent to 5,647.368 points on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.