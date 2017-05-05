Electrcity Subsidy Cuts Can Save Rp2 Trilllion Funds: PLN

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: PT PLN has stated that effective electricity subsidy policies can save at least Rp2 trillion funds.



The government can build electricity infrastructures. It can fulfill electricity demands.

"10 million people can receive electricty access," PT PLN corporate communication head I Made Suprateka said in a statement on Friday.The government has implemented electricity subsidy cuts. It has excluded high income customers."Low income customers who do not receive electricity subsidies can submit complaint letters," he stated.(WAH)