En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Electrcity Subsidy Cuts Can Save Rp2 Trilllion Funds: PLN

Annisa ayu artanti    •    05 Mei 2017 16:30 WIB
energy
En Business (En)
Electrcity Subsidy Cuts Can Save Rp2 Trilllion Funds: PLN
Illustration (Photo:Antara/Umarul Faruq)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: PT PLN has stated that effective electricity subsidy policies can save at least Rp2 trillion funds.

The government can build electricity infrastructures. It can fulfill electricity demands. 

Baca juga
"10 million people can receive electricty access," PT PLN corporate communication head I Made Suprateka said in a statement on Friday.

The government has implemented electricity subsidy cuts. It has excluded high income customers.

"Low income customers who do not receive electricity subsidies can submit complaint letters," he stated.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.1509 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv