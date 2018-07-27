Sri Mulyani Says Asian Games Could Boost Growth

Jakarta: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati strongly believes the 2018 Asian Games could boost Indonesia's economic growth.



"It will significantly affect Jakarta and Palembang. It will also affect nearby regions," said the influential economist at her office on Friday, July 27, 2018.

"We will have many events this August. We will see a lot of economic activities next month," she added.The multi-sport event will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.According to the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC), Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most of the events. In the meantime, Palembang will host women's football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports.The government has prepared a number of tourism packages to attract foreign tourists. It also has urged small-medium enterprises to promote their products.(WAH)