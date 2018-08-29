Nicke Widyawati Inaugurated as Definitive Pertamina CEO

Jakarta: The State-Owned Enterprises Ministry has officially inagurated Nicke Widyawati as the definitive president director of state oil and gas giant Pertamina.
"She attended the swearing-in ceremony this morning," Pertamina Vice President Corporate Communication Adiatma Sarrdjito told reporters on Wednesday.
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan has urged state-owned electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) …
The Upstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Special Task Force (SKK Migas) has reported the national oil and gas lifting only reached 1.92…
The state-owened electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) has prepared various measures to deliver stronger business…
German insurance giant Allianz said Friday it would stop insuring coal-fired power plants and mines extracting the fuel, adding th…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Stamina menjadi menurun dan badan mudah sakit jika Anda bekerja ekstra keras dan kurang tidur.
The Transportation Ministry is still discussing the investment value of the planned Jakarta-Surabaya higher-speed rail project.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with a number of second-generation business owners at the Presidential Palace on Mond…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has hinted the government may increase import tariffs of 900 consumption goods.
Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo said today the central bank is open to the possibility of hiking its 7 Days R…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged the Indonesian military to help maintain the country's invesment climate.
Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has urged the European Union (EU) to ease trade and non-trade b…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo announced today that next year's budget deficit target has been set at 1.84 percent.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo said today that Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) is forecast to grow 5.3 perc…
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to raise the 7 Days Reverse Repo Rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 percent after a Board of Governors Me…