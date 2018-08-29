Nicke Widyawati Inaugurated as Definitive Pertamina CEO

Jakarta: The State-Owned Enterprises Ministry has officially inagurated Nicke Widyawati as the definitive president director of state oil and gas giant Pertamina.



"She attended the swearing-in ceremony this morning," Pertamina Vice President Corporate Communication Adiatma Sarrdjito told reporters on Wednesday.

The former Pertamina human resources director was picked by President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo earlier this month. Her appointment was hinted by State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno last week."Ibu Nicke will be apppointed as Pertamina definitive president director as long as there is no change," the minister told reporters some time ago.Nicke has served as Pertamina acting president director since April. She has worked in various state-owned companies before joining Pertamina.(WAH)