JCI Up 0.83% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.83 percent or 49.7 points to 6,064.52 before break on Tuesday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.67 percent or 6.47 percent to 968.65 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 185 stocks were up, 160 were down and 127 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Indomobil Sukses internasional Tbk (IMAS), PT Pabrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM), PT Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk (INKP), PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL) and PT Indika Energy Tbbk (INDY).The top losers were PT Equity Development Investment (GSMF), PT Mitra investindo Tbk (MITI), PT Anugerah Kagum Karya utama Tbk (AKKU), PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD) and PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNCN).(WAH)