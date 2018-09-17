En
Indonesia's Trade Balance Posts $1.02 Billion Deficit in August 2018

Annisa ayu artanti    •    17 September 2018 14:53 WIB
Illustration (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $1.02 billion in August 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.

Indonesia's export value stood at $15.82 billion in August 2018 The number decreased by 2.9 percent compared to July 2018.

the country's import value stood at $16.84 billion last month. The number dropped by 7.97 percent compared to the previous month.

"We recorded a trade deficit of $2 billion in the previous month," BPS head Suhariyanto told reporters.

Cumulatively, Indonesia recorded a trade deficit of $4.02 billion from January-August 2018. Last year, the country recorded a trade surplus of $9.11 billion in the same period of time.

According to the official data, Indonesia's oil and gas sector recorded a trade deficit of $1.66 billion. On the other hand, the country's non-oil and gas sector recorded a trade surplus of $693 million.



