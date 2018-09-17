Energy Subsidy May Soar to Rp149 Trillion This Year: Minister

Jakarta: Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan on Monday revealed the energy subsidy realization may soar to Rp149 trillion by the end of the year.
"The target is Rp94.6 trillion but the outlook is around Rp149 trillion," he said.
Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's oil and gas director general Djoko Siswanto on Friday revealed President Joko "Jo…
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution strongly believes the expansion of the B20 program could reduce trade d…
State-owned energy giant Pertamina is ready to take over the operation of Rokan oil block once the operating contract of Chevron e…
State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno has revealed that the government may announce the new Pertamina president director …
Disarankan Anda tak mengonsumsi makanan yang mengandung lemak jahat. Makanlah makanan yang tinggi se…
Disarankan Anda tak mengonsumsi makanan yang mengandung lemak jahat. Makanlah makanan yang tinggi se…
Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $1.02 billion in August 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday said that the Indonesian economy will keep its good momentum.
National Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi Waseso on Friday said that the state-owned food distribution doesn't…
State railway company Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) is ready to launch the Prabu Jaya train that will connnect Kertapati and Prabumul…
I Gusti Ngurah Ashkara Danadiputra will replace Pahala Mansury as the president director of Garuda Indonesia, an official revealed…
Finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is optimistic the Indonesian economy could grow by 5.3 percent in 2019.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the Indonesia-Korea Business Investment Forum during his two-day state visit to …
Indonesia’s foreign-exchange reserves stood at $117.9 billion in August 2018, decreasing by $0.4 billion compared to July 20…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo wants to boost economic ties between Indonesia and South Korea during his planned visit t…