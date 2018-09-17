Energy Subsidy May Soar to Rp149 Trillion This Year: Minister

Jakarta: Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan on Monday revealed the energy subsidy realization may soar to Rp149 trillion by the end of the year.



"The target is Rp94.6 trillion but the outlook is around Rp149 trillion," he said.

"If the global oil prices increase, our energy subsidy will also increase," he added.Indonesia's export value stood at $15.82 billion in August 2018 The number decreased by 2.9 percent compared to July 2018.the country's import value stood at $16.84 billion last month. The number dropped by 7.97 percent compared to the previous month.According to the official data, Indonesia's oil and gas sector recorded a trade deficit of $1.66 billion. On the other hand, the country's non-oil and gas sector recorded a trade surplus of $693 million.(WAH)