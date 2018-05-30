JCI Down 57.27 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.94 percent or 57.27 points to 6,011.06 on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 1.45 percent or 14.18 points to 963.48 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 11.21 billion shares worth 10.37 trillion rupiahs.In addition, as many as 228 stocks were down, 162 were up and 117 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Campina Ice Cream Industry Tbk (CAMP), PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA) and PT Bumi Resources tbk (BUMI).The top gainers were PT Guna Timur Raya Tbk (TRUK), PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk (MPPA) and PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI).Meanwhile, the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.23 percent or 33 points to Rp14,065 per dollar today.According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah stock exchange rate appreciated by 0.01 percent or two points to 13,993 per dollar as of 04:55 AM EDT or 03:55 PM Jakarta time.(WAH)