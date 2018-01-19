JISDOR Appreciates 0.25%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.25 percent or 34 points to Rp13,331 per dollar on Friday, January 19, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 0.23 percent or 31 points to Rp13,316 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.28 percent or 18.23 points to 6490.9 on Friday, January 19, 2018.According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 9.79 billion shares worth around 8.17 trillion rupiahs.Moreover, as many as 175 stocks were up, 169 were down and 130 were unchanged.(WAH)