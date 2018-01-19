JISDOR Appreciates 0.25%

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.25 percent or 34 points to Rp13,331 per dollar on Friday, January 19, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 0.23 percent or 31 points to Rp13,316 per dollar today.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.23 percent or 31 points from Rp13,397 per dollar to Rp13,428 per …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.06 percent or eight points from Rp13,405 per dollar to Rp13,397 p…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.51 percent or 69 points from Rp13,474 per dollar to Rp13,40…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.18 percent or 24 points from Rp13,498 per dollar to Rp13,474 per …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.32 percent or 42 points from Rp13,542 per dollar to Rp13,498 per …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.04 percent, or six points from Rp13,548 per dollar to Rp13,542 pe…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.09 percent or 12 points from Rp13,560 per dollar to Rp13,548 per …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.01 percent or two points from Rp13,562 per dollar to Rp13,560 per…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.03 percent or four points from Rp13,558 per dollar to Rp13,562 pe…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (Jisdor) depreciated by or 0.1 percent or 13 percent from Rp13,545 per dollar to Rp13,558 p…
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.28 percent or 18.23 points to 6490.9 on Friday, January 19, 2018.
China's economy grew a forecast-beating 6.9 percent in 2017, picking up steam for the first time since 2010 despite its battle…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.31 percent or 42 points to Rp13,365 per dollar on Thursday, Janua…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.44 percent or 28.15 points to 6472.67 on Thursday, January 18, 2018.
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has visited the House of Representatives to explain the planned rice imports.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.07 percent or 10 points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Wednesday, Janu…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0,23 percent or 14.83 points to 6,444.52 on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.03 percent or 1.8 points to 6427.9 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.02 percent or three points to Rp13,333 per dollar on Tuesday, Jan…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) surged by 0.74 percent or 47.5 points to 6,429.69 on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.