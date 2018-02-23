China Takes over Anbang, Prosecutes Ex-Boss for 'Economic Crimes'

Beijing: China took over Anbang Insurance Group for a year on Friday and said its former chairman faces prosecution for "economic crimes", in the government's most drastic move yet to rein in politically connected companies whose splashy overseas investments have fuelled fears of a financial collapse.
The highly unusual commandeering of Anbang signalled deep official concern over the Beijing-based company's financial situation and comes as the government looks to address spiralling debt in the world's second-largest economy.
Japan's economy grew for the eighth straight quarter at the end of 2017, government data showed Wednesday, its longest period …
The two Koreas marched together and South Korea's president shared a historic handshake with Kim Jong Un's sister as the P…
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister landed in the South Friday, the first member of Pyongyang's ruling dynasty to set…
North Korea staged a military parade in Pyongyang Thursday, Seoul said, in a show of strength just a day before the Winter Olympic…
Washington will soon unveil its "toughest sanctions ever" on North Korea, US Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday, a…
The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un will visit the South this week for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Seoul said Wedne…
Joshua Wong and two other leading Hong Kong democracy activists won an appeal against their jail terms at the city's highest c…
The US Marines have sacked the commander of its Japan-based Osprey squadron "due to loss of trust," US officials said Fr…
North Korean skiers and skaters were due to arrive in the South Thursday to take part in the Pyeongchang Winter Games, setting the…
North Korea has denounced US President Donald Trump's administration as a "gross violator of human rights", its stat…
Semua fans mendapat kesempatan berfoto dan mendapatkan tanda tangan Jonathan Rea.
Tahun 2017, penjualan sepeda motor Kawasaki Ninja 250 versi standar dan versi ABS mencapai 7.572 uni…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or five points to Rp13,670 per dollar on Friday, Febru…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.41 percent or 26.74 points to 6,619.8 on Friday, February 23, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.61 percent or 83 points to Rp13,582 per dollar on Thursday, Febru…
The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has revealed that electricity tariffs may remain unchanged until the end of 2019.
Britain's economy expanded last year less than first thought, official data revealed on Thursday, adding to concerns that Brex…
Saudi Arabia is to invest $64 billion in its entertainment sector over the coming decade, an official said Thursday, as the kingdo…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.76 percent or 50.34 points to 6,593.06 on Thursday, February 22, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.07 percent or 9 points from RP13,573 per dollar to Rp13,582 per d…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.29 percent or 19.48 points to 6,643.4 on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.
The Transportation Ministry has admitted a moratorium on flyover construction projects may delay a number of strategic infrastruct…