JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13768 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.19 percent or 26 points to Rp13,768 per dollar on Monday, March 12, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 0.23 percent or 32 points to Rp13,765 per dollar at 4:59 AM EDT or 4:59 PM Jakarta time.
Equity markets mostly rose Monday on optimism over solid US jobs data and the prospect of a meeting between US President Donald Tr…
Qatar National Bank, the Middle East's biggest bank, on Monday said it aimed to almost double its foreign ownership limit, nin…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 1.05 percent or 67.37 points to 6500.69 on Monday, March 12, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) delegation at Bogor Palace in Bo…
An integrated industrial area such as JIIPE needs to be expanded so that more jobs are open.
Complete with the facilities owned, JIIPE will be able to become an independent industrial city.
The diversification of Indonesia's export destination countries can be one of the keys to be unaffected by the trade war the U…
German luxury carmaker BMW said Thursday its 2017 net profit soared 26 percent to a record 8.7 billion euros.
The strengthening of the US dollar against all other currencies, including the rupiah should be observed.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will inaugurate the operation of Java Integrated Industrial and Ports Estate (JIIPE), which is the …