JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13768 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.19 percent or 26 points to Rp13,768 per dollar on Monday, March 12, 2018.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 0.23 percent or 32 points to Rp13,765 per dollar at 4:59 AM EDT or 4:59 PM Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 1.05 percent or 67.37 points to 6500.69 in the closing session.According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 9.01 billion share worth around eight trillion rupiahs.Moreover, as many as 242 stocks were up, 118 were down and 116 were unchanged.(WAH)