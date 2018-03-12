Jokowi Receives AIIB Delegation at Bogor Palace

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) delegation at Bogor Palace in Bogor, West Java on Monday, March 12, 2018.



"We had a lengthy discussion during the meeting. Indonesia has a strong commitment to infrastructure development," AIIB Director Christoper Legg said.

The initiative was launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping in October 2013. The charter was signed by 50 prospective founding members in mid-2015.It has funded three infrastructure projects in the country. It is committed to support more infrastructure projects in the archipelago."We are still very young. We are just two years of age," the Australian said."We will expand our organizational structure later. We can have a bigger role in the future," he added.(WAH)