Energy Firms Dive in Asia after Oil Collapse

Indonesia has already been an active member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporter Countries (OPEC) per December 4, 2015. But i…
Indonesia will get benefits when it rejoins as member of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) including the …
Plan to lower gas price is predicted could give burden to government in the long term said Indonesia Petroleum Association (IPA) o…
Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources revealed government plans to lower gas price in Indonesia up to 30 percent. Previously, m…
PT Pertamina will sign Head of Agreement (HoA) with Saudi Aramco in 26 November. The agreement related with Cilacap oil refinery r…
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has received audit result of Pertamina Energy Trading Limited (Petral) that was done by Au…
Fahmy suspected that MRC is the mastermind running all the business of the GER company.
Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), promised to clean out the oil and gas mafias, which are the blow up of the raw oi…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 33 points to Rp13,330 per dollar on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.391 percent to 5,669 points on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has prepared Rp9.7 trillion funds to build 120 thousand houses.
The Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday announced that the average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) rose to USD49.5…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,297 per dollar on Wednesdau, May 3, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.501 percent to 5,647.368 points on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Apple on Tuesday reported a rise in quarterly profits but its shares took a hit from slow-growing revenues and weaker iPhone sales…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 11 points to Rp13,316 per dollar on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.167 percent to 5,675.808 points on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded 1.02 million foreign tourists in March 2017, an increase of 11.64 percent compared to…