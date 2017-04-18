Tokyo Stocks Open Higher as Yen Slips

Traders were subdued as they watched developments following last week's US strike on Syria and intensifying sabre-rattling by …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.290 percent to 5,627.923 points on Tuesday, April 11, 2017.
The Jakarta composite Index decreased by 0.163 percent to 5,644.299 points on Monday, April 10, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.471 percent to 5,653.486 points on Friday, April 7, 2017.
Asian markets turned lower Thursday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street.
Tokyo stocks rose Wednesday morning, tracking gains in New York but investors moved cautiously ahead of a summit between Chinese P…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 45.034 points or 0.803 percent to 5,651.823 points on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Tokyo led Asian markets lower Tuesday, hit by a stronger yen as investors fled to safety following a suspected terror attack in Sa…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 38.683 points or 0.695 percent to 5,606.789 points on Monday, April 3, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 24.846 points or 0.444 percent to 5,568.106 points on Friday, March 31, 2017.
Bank Indonesia recorded that the country's external debt reached USD321.7 billion in February 2017.
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati confirmed on Monday that she will attend the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2017…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by nine points to Rp13,255 per dollar on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.695 percent to 5,577.487 points on Monday, April 17, 2017.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that Indonesia posted a trade surplus of USD1.23 billion in March 2017.
The Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) will open on the Jakarta gubernatorial election day, IDX trading and membership director Alpino…
China's economy grew 6.9 percent in the first quarter of 2017, government data showed Monday, beating expectations in the late…
Tokyo shares opened lower Friday on rising geopolitical fears after the US military dropped a massive bomb in Afghanistan.
The Bali provincial administration has approved the floating airport project in the north side of Bali.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar (JISDOR) appreciated by 34 points on Thursday, April 13, 2017.