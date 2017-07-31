En
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    31 Juli 2017 16:59 WIB
JCI Rises 0.170%
Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.912 points or 0.170 percent to 5,840.939 points on Monday, July 31, 2017.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 7.3 billion shares worth around 7.6 trillion rupiah.

As many as 173 stocks were up, 172 stocks were down and 110 stocks were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 0.052 points or 0.005 percent to 974.077 points today.

The top gainers were PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI), PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (BMRI) and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNVR).

The top losers were PT Charon Pokphand Indonesia Tbk (CPIN), PT Gudang Garam Tbk (GGRM) and PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI).


