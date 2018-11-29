Officials Instructed to Accelerate Oil Refinery Projects

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed his cabinet members to immediately complete the ongoing oil refinery projects.



"The president has been in charge for four years. The government hasn't completed any oil refinery projects," Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan told reporters on Thursday.

"This year's current account deficit is approaching USD24 billion. 2017's current account stood at USD17 billion," he said.The country's import value stood at USD17.62 billion in October 2018. It increased by 20.6 percent compared to September 2018According to the government data, non-oil and gas imports stood at USD14.71 billion last month. It increased by 19.42 percent compared to the previous month.In addition, oil and gas imports stood at USD2.91 billion last month. It increased by 26.97 percent compared to the previous month.(WAH)