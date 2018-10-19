Govt to Realize Borobudur-Yogya-Solo Toll Road

Yogyakarta: Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X had said its administration will continue a toll road project that connects Borobudur, Yogyakarta and Solo.
The Yogyakarta leader said the project will include an elevated section around Selokan Mataram. He believes that the project will ease traffic congestion between Yogyakarta and Solo.
Gerhana online taxi drivers union held a rally in front of Go-Jek headquarters at Pasaraya Building, Kebanyoran Baru, South Jakart…
The Transportation Ministry is still discussing the investment value of the planned Jakarta-Surabaya higher-speed rail project.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati today inspected Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) ahead of the upcoming Asian Gam…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2018 at the Indonesia Conve…
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
The Indonesian Entrepreneurs Association (Apindo) has warned that a 8.03 percent increase in the provinical minimum wage (UMP) for…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has encouraged companies and entrepreneurs to apply for tax cuts or tax holidays.
The government collected Rp900.9 trillion in tax revenue as of September 2018, increasing by 16.8 percent compared to the same per…
The Finance Ministry has projected that the budget deficit is estimated to reach around 1.83-2.04 percent this year.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Wednesday announced the realization of government spending as of the end of September 20…
Downstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Agency (BPH Migas) Fansurullah head on Wednesday said that the government will continue to devel…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed his cabinet to improve the nation's balance of trade by limiting impor…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati strongly believes that Indonesia's trade balance will recover by the end of 2018.
Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of USD 0.23 billion in September 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday. …