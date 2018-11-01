Jakarta to Raise Minimum Wage to Rp3.94 Million

Jakarta: Jakarta regional secretary Saefullah has announced that the provincial minimum wage will be raised by 8.03 percent to Rp3,940,973.096 in 2019.
"The provincial minimum wage is Rp3,940,973.096. It is in line with the Governor Regulation," Saefullah told reporters on Thursday.
The Indonesian Entrepreneurs Association (Apindo) has warned that a 8.03 percent increase in the provinical minimum wage (UMP) for…
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has encouraged companies and entrepreneurs to apply for tax cuts or tax holidays.
The government collected Rp900.9 trillion in tax revenue as of September 2018, increasing by 16.8 percent compared to the same per…
The Finance Ministry has projected that the budget deficit is estimated to reach around 1.83-2.04 percent this year.
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Jika seseorang menganut pola hidup tidak sehat, maka kadar kolesterol jahat (LDL) akan meningkat.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has underlined that technological innovations should make economic activities more effici…
Indonesia and Morocco will start negotiation on preferential trade agreement (PTA) in Jakarta next month to expand bilateral…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has projected a lower-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the third quarter of 2018.
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to maintain its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate at 5.75 percent after a Board of Bovernors meeting on Tuesday.…
Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko on Thursday said President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's administration has significan…
The Transportation Ministry is planning a meeting with PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (KCIC) to discuss about the progress of the…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday held a limited cabinet meeting to discuss about the upcoming Our Ocean Conferen…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted that October's inflation will reach around 0.12 percent month-to-month.
Yogyakarta Governor Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X had said its administration will continue a toll road project that connects Borobu…