Indonesia's Annual Inflation at 3.13% in December 2018

Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) stated Wednesday that the annual consumer prices index stood at 3.13 percent in 2018.



"It was still below the inflation target," BPS chairman Suhariyanto told a press conference this morning.

"Core inflation was 3.17 percent last year," he said.Based on groups of spending, foodstuffs recorded a year-on-year inflation of 3.41 percent. In the meantime, processed foods, beverages, cigarettes, and tobacco recorded a year-on-year inflation of 3.91 percent.In addition, housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel recorded a year-on-year inflation of 2.43 percent. On the other hand, transportation, communication and financial services recorded a year-on-year inflation of 3.16 percent."We hope prices will remain stable this year. We hope inflation will stay below the target," he said.(WAH)