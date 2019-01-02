En
Indonesia's Annual Inflation at 3.13% in December 2018

Ilham wibowo    •    02 Januari 2019 13:37 WIB
BPS chairman Suhariyanto (Photo:Medcom.id/Husen Miftahudin)

Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) stated Wednesday that the annual consumer prices index stood at 3.13 percent in 2018.

"It was still below the inflation target," BPS chairman Suhariyanto told a press conference this morning.

"Core inflation was 3.17 percent  last year," he said.

Based on groups of spending, foodstuffs recorded a year-on-year inflation of 3.41 percent. In the meantime, processed foods, beverages, cigarettes, and tobacco recorded a year-on-year inflation of 3.91 percent.

In addition, housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel recorded a year-on-year inflation of 2.43 percent. On the other hand, transportation, communication and financial services recorded a year-on-year inflation of 3.16 percent.

"We hope prices will remain stable this year. We hope inflation will stay below the target," he said.


(WAH)

