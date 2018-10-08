Bank Mandiri Eyes Rp200 Trillion in Direct Investments for 21 SOE Projects

Bali: Bank Mandiri corporate secretary Rohan Hafas on Monday reported that the state-owned bank will coordinate Rp200 trillion in direct investments for 21 state-owned enterpise projects on the sidelines of the 2018 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings.



"We will support the Indonesian Investment Forum on the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings," Rohan said in a written statement received by Medcom.id.

The Indonesian Investment Forum will be held at Conrad Bali Hotel on October 9. It will be attended by a number of high-ranking officials including Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo, Financial Services Authority (OJK) chairman Wimboh Santoso and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno and Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution."Hundreds of investors will explore investment opportunities in Indonesia," Rohan said.This year's IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings will take place in thh holiday island of Bali on October 8-14. It reportedly will gather around 34 thousand participants representing governments, international organizations, media and civil society groups.The government is optimistic that the event can Indonesia on the international stage. It also believes the presence of foreign guests can give positive economic impacts to Bali and other regions.(WAH)