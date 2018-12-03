Govt Confident Increasing Exports Could Reduce Trade Deficit

Jakarta: Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita is optimistic that increasing export activities could reduce the country's trade deficit.



"It could be our chance to reduce the country's trade deficit," said the NasDem Party politician in a written statement on Monday, December 3, 2018.

Indonesian exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year.In the meantime, The country's non-oil and gas exports stood at $136.65 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.73 percent compared to the same period last year.In addition, the country's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year."The oil and gas sector's trade deficit is mainly influenced by rising demands due to high global oil prices," he said.(WAH)