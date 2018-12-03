En
Burger

Most Popular

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Govt Confident Increasing Exports Could Reduce Trade Deficit

Ilham wibowo    •    03 Desember 2018 20:20 WIB
global economy (en)
En Business (En)
Govt Confident Increasing Exports Could Reduce Trade Deficit
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita (Photo:Medcom.id/Eko)

Jakarta: Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita is optimistic that increasing export activities could reduce the country's trade deficit.

"It could be our chance to reduce the country's trade deficit," said the NasDem Party politician in a written statement on Monday, December 3, 2018.

Baca juga
Indonesian exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year.

In the meantime, The country's non-oil and gas exports stood at $136.65 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.73 percent compared to the same period last year.

In addition, the country's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018.  It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year.

"The oil and gas sector's trade deficit is mainly influenced by rising demands due to high global oil prices," he said.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, medcom.id - Media Group, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.1868 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv