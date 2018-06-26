JCI Down 33.43 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.57 percent or 33.43 points to 5,825.65 on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 0.89 percent or 8.15 points to 910.65 in today's trading.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 13.43 billion shares worth 7.37 trillion rupiahs.As many as 267 stocks were down, 134 were up and 105 were unchanged.The top losers were Pt Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Steadfast Marine Tbk (KPAL) and PT logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD).The top gainers were PT tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA), PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk (KRAS) and PT Buana Lintas Lautan Tbk (BULL).According to bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.14 percent or 20 points to Rp14,179 per dollar as of 4:43 AM EDT or 3:43 Jakarta time.The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (Jisdor) depreciated by 0.41 percent or 58 points to Rp14,163 per dollar today.(WAH)