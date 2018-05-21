JCI Drops 49.46 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.86 percent or 49.46 points to 5733.85 on Monday, May 21, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 1.3 percent or 11.99 points to 906.9 in today's trading session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.06 percent or 2.25 points to 5,841.46 on Wedneesday, May 16, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.83 percent or 109.04 points to 5,838.12 on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.16 percent or 9.68 points to 5947.16 on Monday, May 14, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.83 percent or 48.89 points to 5956.83 on Friday, May 11, 2018.
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
Agar liburan Anda berjalan lancar, kesehatan harus tetap diperhatikan.
The United Arab Emirates has announced plans to allow 100 percent ownership and visa incentives to foreigners, in a bid to attract…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.49 percent or 69 points to Rp14,176 per dollar on Monday, May 21,…
The state-owened electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) has prepared various measures to deliver stronger business…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on monday visited West Sumatra province to inaugurate Minangkabau Express airport rail li…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.72 percent or 41.73 points to 5741.58 befoore break on Monday.
Asian markets rallied Monday and the dollar extended gains after the US and China said they had agreed to hold off imposing tariff…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.23 percent or 33 points to Rp14,107 per dollar on Friday, May 18,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.56 percent or 32.61 points to 5,783.31 on Friday, May 18, 2018.
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted monthly inflation rate will reach 0.22 percent as of the third week of May 2018.