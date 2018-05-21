En
Burger

Most Popular

UAE Announces oOwnership, Visa Reforms to Lure Foreign Investors

UAE Announces oOwnership, Visa Reforms to Lure Foreign Investors

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Drops 49.46 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    21 Mei 2018 18:54 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Drops 49.46 Points
Illustration (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.86 percent or 49.46 points to 5733.85 on Monday, May 21, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 1.3 percent or 11.99 points to 906.9 in today's trading session.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 8.95 billion shares worth 8.712 trillion rupiahs.

In addition, as many as 217 stocks were down, 151 were up and 127 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Intikermik Alamasri Inds Tbk (IKAI), PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk (ESSA), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI), PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNC) and PT Royal Prima Tbk (PRIM).

Th top gainers were PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT Integra Indocabinet Tbk (WOOD), PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA), PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (Poly) and PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk (LSIP).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.1129 seconds [54]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv