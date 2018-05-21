JCI Drops 49.46 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.86 percent or 49.46 points to 5733.85 on Monday, May 21, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 1.3 percent or 11.99 points to 906.9 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 8.95 billion shares worth 8.712 trillion rupiahs.In addition, as many as 217 stocks were down, 151 were up and 127 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Intikermik Alamasri Inds Tbk (IKAI), PT Surya Esa Perkasa Tbk (ESSA), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI), PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNC) and PT Royal Prima Tbk (PRIM).Th top gainers were PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT Integra Indocabinet Tbk (WOOD), PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA), PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (Poly) and PT PP London Sumatra Indonesia Tbk (LSIP).(WAH)