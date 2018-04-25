JCI Down 149.78 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 2.4 percent or 149.78 points to 6,079.85 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, slumped by 3.23 percent or 32.61 points to 978.26 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 303 stocks were down, 92 were up and 89 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Lippo Securities Tbk (LPPS), PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (BWPT), PT Bank Mandri (Persero) Tbk (BMRI), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI) and PT Bank Central ASIA Tbk (BBCA).The top gainers were PT Kobexindo Tractors Tbk (KOBX), PT Mahaka Media Tbk (ABBA), PT Astra Otoparts Tbk (AUTO), PT Pelayaran Nasional Bina Buana Raya Tbk (BBRM) and PT Protech Mitra Perkasa Tbk (OASA).Today's trading volume was 8.9 billion shares worth 8.5 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)