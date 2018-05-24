JCI Surges 2.69 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.69 percent or 154.54 points to 5,946.54 on Thursday, May 24, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 3.38 percent or 31.18 points to 953.87 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 8.42 billion shares worth 8.23 trillion rupiahs.In addition, as many as 266 stocks were up, 123 were down and 115 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI) and PT Kresna Graha Investama Tbk (KREN).The top losers were PT Bumi Citra PErmai Tbk (BCIP), PT Primarindo Asia Infrastr Tbk (BIMA) and PT Dyandra Media International Tbk (DYAN).(WAH)