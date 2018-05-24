JCI Surges 2.69 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.69 percent or 154.54 points to 5,946.54 on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 3.38 percent or 31.18 points to 953.87 in today's trading session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.86 percent or 49.46 points to 5733.85 on Monday, May 21, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.72 percent or 41.73 points to 5741.58 befoore break on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.56 percent or 32.61 points to 5,783.31 on Friday, May 18, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.29 percent or 16.93 points to 5832.85 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points to Rp14,205 per dollar on Thursday, May 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.39 percent or 138.13 points to 5,930.13 before break on Thurday.
Perry Warjiyo has been officially inaugurated as the new Bank Indonesia governor for the 2018-2023 period.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.1 percent or 14 points to Rp14,192 per dollar on Wednesday, May 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.71 percent or 40.89 points to 5792 on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) inceased by 1.39 percent or 79.81 points to 5830.93 before break on Wednesday.