JISDOR Remains at Rp13,765 Per Dollar

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    19 Maret 2018 18:15 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Remains at Rp13,765 Per Dollar
Illustration (Photo: Antara/M Adimaja)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) remained unchanged at Rp13,765 per dollar on Monday, March 19, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate dropped by 0.1 percent or 14 points to Rp13,765 per dollar as of 4:59 EDT or 3:59 Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.24 percent or 15.38 points to 6,289.57 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 10.32 billion shares worth around 7.45 trillion rupiahs.

As many as 195 stocks were down, 152 were up and 129 were unchanged.


(WAH)

