JCI Rises to 6,660

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.69 percent or 45.29 points to 6,660.62 on Friday, January 26, 2018.



According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 12.48 billion shares worth around 10.44 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 209 stocks were up, 148 were down and 121 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.76 percent or 8.53 points to 1,126.36 at the end of the afternoon session.In the second session, the top gainers were PT KMI Wire & Cable Tbk (KBLI), PT Bumi Citra Permai Tbk (BCIP) and PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD).On the other hand, the top losers were PT Langgeng Makmur Plastic I Tbk (LMPI), Bumi Resources Minerals Tbk (BRMS) and PT Benakat Integra Tbk (BIPI).(WAH)