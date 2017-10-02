JCI Increases 13 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 13.176 points (0.223 percent) to 5,914.03 on Monday, October 2, 2017.
According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were around 7.3 billion shared worth around 6.95 trillion rupiah.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.935 points (0.016 percent) to 5,863.027 on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 4.034 points (0.069 percent) to 5,859.928 at the opening session on Wednesday, Sept…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 30.65 points (0.52 percent) to 5,863.962 on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 17.688 points (0.3 percent) to 5,876.924 at the opening session on Tuesday, S…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 5.135 points (0.087 percent) to 5,911.708 on Friday, September 22, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.899 points (0.032 percent) to 5,904.674 in the opening session on Friday, Septemb…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 5.247 points (0.089 percent) to 5,906.573 on Wednesday, September 20, 2017. …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.989 points (0.017 percent) to 5,902.315 in the opening session on Wednesday, Sept…
Asian markets struggled Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision, while geopolitical issues returned after Donald Trum…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 16.715 points (0.284 percent) to 5,901.326 on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by seven points (0.05 percent) from Rp14,492 per dollar to Rp14,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 20.215 points (0.343 percent) to 5,921.069 in the moning session on Monday, October…
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has announced the country's inflation rate stood at 0.13 percent month-on-mont…
Confidence among Japan's biggest manufacturers has jumped to its highest level in a decade, a key central survey showed Monday…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 28 points (0.21 percent) to Rp13,492 per dollar from Rp13,464 per d…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 59.807 points (1.024 percent) to 5,900.854 on Friday, September 29, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 48.382 points (0.828 percent) to 5,889.429 in the opening session of Monday, Septem…
US President Donald Trump's long-awaited tax cut plans buoyed some Asia-Pacific exchanges Friday with Chinese trade data in fo…
A raft of broadly positive economic data gave Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe a boost on Friday, as he kicked off an electio…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 80 points (0.6 percent) to Rp13,464 per dollarRp3 from Rp13,384 per…