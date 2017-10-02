JCI Increases 13 Points

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 13.176 points (0.223 percent) to 5,914.03 on Monday, October 2, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were around 7.3 billion shared worth around 6.95 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, as many as 144 stocks were up, 183 stocks were down and 118 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 5.371 points (0.548 percent) to 984.812 at the end of afternoon session.The top gainers were PT Mark Dynamics Indonesia Tbk (MARK), PT Protech Mitra Perkasa Tbk (OASA), PT Bumi Teknokultura Unggul Tbk (BTEK), PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNCN), PT Global Mediacom Tbk (BMTR).The top losers were PT Bumi Citra Permai Tbk (BCIP), PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI), PT Trada Maritime Tbk (TRAM), PT Sentul City Tbk (BKSL) and PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG).(WAH)