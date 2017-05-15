RI's Imports Drops to USD11.93 Billion in April 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency reported the country's imports decreased to USD11.93 billion in April 2017 from USD13.36 billion in March 2017.



The country's oil and gas imports decreased to USD1.61 billion in last month from USD2.26 billion in the previous month.

The country's non-oil and gas imports decreased to USD10.32 billion last month from USD11.10 billion in the previous month."Hopefully raw material imports could boost industrial activities," BPS chairman Suhariyanto said on Monday.Meanwhile, the country's exports increased to USD48.53 billion in January-April 2017 from USD42.72 billion in the same period last year.(WAH)