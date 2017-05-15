RI's Imports Drops to USD11.93 Billion in April 2017

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Central Statistics Agency reported the country's imports decreased to USD11.93 billion in April 2017 from USD13.36 billion in March 2017.
The country's oil and gas imports decreased to USD1.61 billion in last month from USD2.26 billion in the previous month.
The Central Statistcs Agency (BPS) announced that Indonesia's trade surplus reached USD 1.32 billion in February 2017.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that Indonesia's overall trade surplus surged to USD1.4 billion in January 2017 f…
The government will observe the United States (US) economy under Donald Trump.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded that Indonesian exports reached USD13.77 billion in December 2016.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced that trade surplus reached USD8.78 billion in 2016
Indonesia recorded a USD840 million trade surplus in November 2016.
Indonesia posted USD1.21 billion of trade surplus in October this year.
Indonesia's exports reached USD12.51 billion in September 2016. It decreased by 1.84 percent compared to the same period last …
Indonesia's trade balance recorded a monthly surplus of USD1.22 billion in September 2016.
Three Malaysian companies received the Primaduta Award 2016 during the opening ceremony of Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2016)
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by 21 points to Rp13,319 per dollar on Monday, May 15, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.241 percent to 5,688.870 points on Monday, May 15, 2017.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded that the country's exports decreased by 10.30 percent to USD13.17 billion in Apri…
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that the country's trade surplus reached USD1.24 billion in April 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 15 points to Rp13,340 per dollar on Friday, May 12, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.393 percent to 5,675.216 points on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Bank Indonesia recorded that the country's balance of payments surplus reached USD4.5 billion in the first quarter of 2017. …
Bank Indonesia has predicted that the country's inflation rate can reach 0.27 percent month-on-month and 4.20 percent year-on-…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Chilean President Michelle bachelet held a bilateral meeting at Freedom Pa…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by 38 points to Rp13,355 per dollar on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.