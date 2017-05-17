Tokyo Stocks Slipped Following Explosive Trump Accusations

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.773 percent to 5,653.008 points on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
South Korea's won advanced in Asian trade Wednesday as Moon Jae-In's landslide presidential election win helped investors …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.189 percent to 5,697.056 points on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.431 percent to 5,707.852 points on Monday, May 8, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.246 percent to 5,683 points on Friday, May 5, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.391 percent to 5,669 points on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.501 percent to 5,647.368 points on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.167 percent to 5,675.808 points on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.381 percent to 5,685.298 points on Friday, April 28, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.341 percent to 5,707.028 points on Thursday, April 27, 2017.
Anda harus jeli memilih makanan yang sehat agar bemanfaat bagi tubuh dan tak membuat berat badan mel…
Perlu perjuangan besar dari sang ibu agar Andy bisa tetap membaca di tengah kondisi keluarga yang mi…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 21 points to Rp13,298 per dollar on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.736 percent to 5,646.999 points on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.
Bank Indonesia reported that the Residential Property Price Index accelerated to 1.23 percent in January-March 2017 from 0.37 perc…
Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to rewrite world trade rules and cast himself as a champion of globalisation.
Oil prices pressed on with further gains in Asian trade Tuesday, fuelling a rally in energy firms, after Russia and Saudi Arabia i…
The Central Statistics Agency reported the country's imports decreased to USD11.93 billion in April 2017 from USD13.36 billion…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) increased by 21 points to Rp13,319 per dollar on Monday, May 15, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.241 percent to 5,688.870 points on Monday, May 15, 2017.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded that the country's exports decreased by 10.30 percent to USD13.17 billion in Apri…
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that the country's trade surplus reached USD1.24 billion in April 2017.