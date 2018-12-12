Govt Planning to Dissolve BP Batam

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has revealed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is planning to dissolve the Batam Industrial Development Authority (BP Batam).
The measure is intended to resolve the duality problem between BP Batam and the Batam municipality administration. It is expected to boost foreign and domestic investments in the island.
