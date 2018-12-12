Govt Planning to Dissolve BP Batam

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has revealed that President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is planning to dissolve the Batam Industrial Development Authority (BP Batam).



The measure is intended to resolve the duality problem between BP Batam and the Batam municipality administration. It is expected to boost foreign and domestic investments in the island.

"So we will only have one agency instead of two," Minister Darmin told reporters on Wednesday."We hope that it can be realized next year," Minister Darmin added.Last month, the government announced the sixteenth economic policy package. According to reports, the policy package comprises expansion of the tax holiday program, adjustment of the negative investment list (DNI) and strengthening of rules on repatriating revenue from resource exports.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. Cumulatively, the economy also grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018.(WAH)