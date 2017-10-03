JCI Rises 0.43%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 25.423 points (0.43 percent) to 5,939.453 on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.
According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were about 8.39 billion shares worth around 6.25 trillion rupiah.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 21.98 points (0.375 percent) to 5,814.047 on Thursday, September 28, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 2.292 points (0.039 percent) to 5,860.735 in the opening session on Thursday, Septe…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.935 points (0.016 percent) to 5,863.027 on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 4.034 points (0.069 percent) to 5,859.928 at the opening session on Wednesday, Sept…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 30.65 points (0.52 percent) to 5,863.962 on Tuesday, September 26, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 17.688 points (0.3 percent) to 5,876.924 at the opening session on Tuesday, S…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 5.135 points (0.087 percent) to 5,911.708 on Friday, September 22, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.899 points (0.032 percent) to 5,904.674 in the opening session on Friday, Septemb…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 5.247 points (0.089 percent) to 5,906.573 on Wednesday, September 20, 2017. …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.989 points (0.017 percent) to 5,902.315 in the opening session on Wednesday, Sept…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 83 points (0.61 percent) to Rp13,582 per dollar from RP13,499 per d…
Bank Indonesia has reported that Jakarta province experienced an inflation of 0.05 percent month-to-month in September 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 19.316 points (0.327 percent) to 5,933.346 in the morning session on Tuesday, Octob…
The Central Statistcs Agency (BPS) has reported the number of foreign tourist visits stood at 1.4 million arrivals in August …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by seven points (0.05 percent) from Rp14,492 per dollar to Rp14,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 13.176 points (0.223 percent) to 5,914.03 on Monday, October 2, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 20.215 points (0.343 percent) to 5,921.069 in the moning session on Monday, October…
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has announced the country's inflation rate stood at 0.13 percent month-on-mont…
Confidence among Japan's biggest manufacturers has jumped to its highest level in a decade, a key central survey showed Monday…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 28 points (0.21 percent) to Rp13,492 per dollar from Rp13,464 per d…