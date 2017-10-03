JCI Rises 0.43%

En
Jokowi to Attend 72nd Anniversary of TNI

JCI Rises 0.327% in Opening Session

After Las Vegas Massacre, Trump Silent on Gun Control

Jokowi Condemns Las Vegas Shooting

JISDOR Depreciates 0.61%

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    03 Oktober 2017 18:39 WIB
Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 25.423 points (0.43 percent) to 5,939.453 on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume were about 8.39 billion shares worth around 6.25 trillion rupiah.

Moreover, as many as 167 stocks were up, 165 stocks were down and 114 stocks were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 4.984 points (0.506 percent) to 989.796 at the end of the closing session.

The top gainers were PT Bumi Citra Permai Tbk (BCIP), PT Trisula Textile Industries Tbk (BELL), PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI), PT Sentul City Tbk (BKSL), PT Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk (META).

The top losers were PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (BWPT), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Agroniaga Tbk (AGRO), PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) BBTN, PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD) and PT Surya Citra Media Tbk (SCMA).


