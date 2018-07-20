Jonan Urges PLN Gas Power Plants to Use Palm Oil

Jakarta: Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan has urged state-owned electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) to increase the use of palm oil.
"Its gas power plants will be revitalized in the next 5-10 years. The gas power plants must be fueled by palm oil," said the cabinet member at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Friday, July 20, 2018.
At least ten people were killed and 40 others were injured after an explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency on We…
State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno on Friday replaced Pertamina president director Elia Massa Manik after calling for …
The Indonesian government will prepare a number of measures to counter negative campaigns against palm oil products.
The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has revealed that electricity tariffs may remain unchanged until the end of 2019.
Apakah Anda kerap merasa mudah lelah? Jika ya, Anda perlu tahu bahwa penyebabnya beragam. Apa saja?
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Bank Indonesia (BI) decided to hold its 7-days reverse repo rate at 5.25 percent after a Board of Governors meeting on July 18-19,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.28 percent or 74.39 points to 5,881.76 on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.08 percent or 62.42 points to 5,876.79 before break on Tuesday.
China will provide Arab states with $20 billion in loans for economic development, President Xi Jinping told top Arab officials Tu…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.98 percent or 112.46 points to 5,807.38 on Monday, July 9, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.14 percent or 64.61 points to 5,759.52 before break on Monday.
Asian markets rallied on Monday, extending their gains at the end of last week, following another strong US jobs report that reinf…
Shares of Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi fell almost 6 percent in its trading debut in Hong Kong Monday, a long-awaited IPO overs…
A burst of US exports of soybeans, commercial aircraft and other goods drove the American trade gap to its lowest level in 18 mont…