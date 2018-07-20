En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Jonan Urges PLN Gas Power Plants to Use Palm Oil

Suci Sedya Utami    •    20 Juli 2018 15:51 WIB
Energy (en)
En Business (En)
Jonan Urges PLN Gas Power Plants to Use Palm Oil
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan (Photo:Medcom/Desi Angriani)

Jakarta: Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan has urged state-owned electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) to increase the use of palm oil.

"Its gas power plants will be revitalized in the next 5-10 years. The gas power plants must be fueled by palm oil," said the cabinet member at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Friday, July 20, 2018.

Baca juga
The government has promoted renewable energies to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels. The country is committed to increase its new and renewable energy mix to 23 percent by 2025.

"It will be implemented gradually. It will be increased in the next five or ten years," he added.

"If the gas power plants could use palm oil, it would consume 4.5-5 tons of palm oil," he added.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0487 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv