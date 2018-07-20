Jonan Urges PLN Gas Power Plants to Use Palm Oil

Jakarta: Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan has urged state-owned electricity company PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) to increase the use of palm oil.



"Its gas power plants will be revitalized in the next 5-10 years. The gas power plants must be fueled by palm oil," said the cabinet member at the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Friday, July 20, 2018.

The government has promoted renewable energies to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels. The country is committed to increase its new and renewable energy mix to 23 percent by 2025."It will be implemented gradually. It will be increased in the next five or ten years," he added."If the gas power plants could use palm oil, it would consume 4.5-5 tons of palm oil," he added.(WAH)