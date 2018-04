JCI Surges 1.27 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.27 percent or 75.36 points to 5,994.6 on Monday, April 30, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 1.35 percent or 12.78 points to 958.41 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 247 stocks were up, 158 were down and 94 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (POLY), PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk (ERAA), PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN), PT Logindo Samudramakmur Tbk (LEAD) and PT Global Mediacom Tbk (BMTR).The top losers were PT Bank Bukopin Tbk (BBKP), PT Lippo Securitie Tbk (LPPS), Pt Himalaya Energi PErkasa Tbk (HADE), PT eXpress Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI) and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS).Today's transaction volume 8.65 billion shares worth 7.3 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)