JCI Surges 1.77 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.77 percent or 99.7 points to 5,733.64 on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 2.83 percent or 24.96 points to 907.8 in today's trading.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 8.2 billion shares worth 7.18 trillion rupiahs.186 stocks were up, 196 were down and 115 were unchanged.The top gainers were PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS), PT Kresna Graha Investama Tbk (KREN) and PT H M Sampoerna Tbk (HMSP).The top losers were PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Gajah Tunggal Tbk (GJTL) and PT Bank Bukopin Tbk (BBKP).According to Yahoo Finance, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate appreciated by 0.19 percent or 28 points to Rp14,347 per dollar as of 10:38 AM BST or 04:38 PM Jakarta time.The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (Jisdor) appreciated by 0.52 percent or 75 points to Rp14,343 per dollar today.(WAH)