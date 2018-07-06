JCI Down 0.63% in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.63 percent or 36.05 points to 5,703.28 brefore break on Friday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 1.02 percent or 9.23 points to 896.37 at the end of the afternoon session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 198 stocks were down, 160 were up and 92 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Media Nusantara Citra Tbk (MNCN), PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) (BBTN), PT PAbrik Kertas Tjiwi Kimia Tbk (TKIM) and PT Betonjaya Manunggal Tbk (BTON).The top gainers were PT Guna Timur Raya Tbk (TRUK), PT Soechi Lines Tbk (SOCI), PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk (ITMG) and PT PElita Samudera Shipping Tbk (PSSI).(WAH)