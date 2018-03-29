JCI Rises 48.15 Points before Long Weekend

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent or 48.15 points to 6188.99 on Thursday, March 29, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.54 percent or 5.43 points to 1,005.68 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 213 stocks were up, 157 were down and 114 were unchanged.some of the top gainers were PT Perdana Karya Perkasa Tbk (PKPK), PT Express Transindo Utama Tbk (TAXI) and PT Ever Shine Tex Tbk (ESTI).Some of the top losers were PT Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk (BUDI), PT Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk (INKP) and PT Indocement Tunggal Prakasa Tbk (INTP).Today's transaction volume was 13.26 billion shares worth 38.85 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)