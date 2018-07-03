En
Burger

Most Popular

Help Reaches Thai Cave Boys after Days Trapped Underground

Help Reaches Thai Cave Boys after Days Trapped Underground

Asian Markets Face Fresh Pressure, Hong Kong Dives

Asian Markets Face Fresh Pressure, Hong Kong Dives

JCI Down 1.45 Percent in First Session

JCI Down 1.45 Percent in First Session

China Firm Develops 'Laser Gun'

China Firm Develops 'Laser Gun'

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Down 1.45 Percent in First Session

   •    03 Juli 2018 12:57 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down 1.45 Percent in First Session
Illustration (Photo:Ant/Akbar)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.45 percent or 83.13 points to 5,663.64 before break on Tuesday.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 1.6 percent or 14.48 points to 887.61 at the end of the first session.

Baca juga
According to RTI Infokom, as many as 309 stocks were down, 55 were up and 101 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), Pt Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS), PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG) and PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN).

The top gainers were PT Alfa Energi investama Tbk (FIRE), PT Indonesian Paradise Property Tbk (INPP), PT Bank Bukopin Tbk (BBKP) and Pt Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk (WOMF).

Meanwhile, the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (Jisdor) depreciated by 0.61 percent or 87 points to Rp14,418 per dollar today.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.5137 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv