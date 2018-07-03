JCI Down 1.45 Percent in First Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.45 percent or 83.13 points to 5,663.64 before break on Tuesday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 1.6 percent or 14.48 points to 887.61 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 309 stocks were down, 55 were up and 101 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), Pt Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS), PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG) and PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN).The top gainers were PT Alfa Energi investama Tbk (FIRE), PT Indonesian Paradise Property Tbk (INPP), PT Bank Bukopin Tbk (BBKP) and Pt Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk (WOMF).Meanwhile, the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (Jisdor) depreciated by 0.61 percent or 87 points to Rp14,418 per dollar today.(WAH)