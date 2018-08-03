Jokowi Has Picked New Pertamina Boss: Official

Jakarta: Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's oil and gas director general Djoko Siswanto on Friday revealed President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has picked the new Pertamina president director.



"That is true. It is confirmed" the senior official told reporters

State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno earlier said the government will announce the name of the new Pertamina boss in the near future. She also explained the state-owned energy giant will hold a general meeting of shareholders not long after the announcement."We actually don't have any specific deadline. We want to announce the name soon," the minister stated some time ago.Previous Pertamina president director Elia Massa Manik was officially dismissed in April 2018. The company's human resources director Nicke Widyawati was recently appointed as acting president director.(WAH)