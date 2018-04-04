India's Jet Airways to Buy 75 Boeing Jets in Multi-Billion Dollar Order

Mumbai: Indian airline Jet Airways has entered an agreement to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in a deal that could be worth more than $7 billion.
The country's second-largest airline made the announcement to the Mumbai stock exchange late Tuesday.
Millions of Hindu devotees are gathering in northern India for the Magh Mela, one of the world's biggest religious festivals i…
Fifty-two people were killed Thursday when the Russia-bound bus they were travelling on caught fire in Kazakhstan, the central Asi…
Kekurangan vitamin D meningkatkan risiko penyakit berbahaya yang dapat berakibat fatal.
Pada umumnya orang tahu manfaat kalsium untuk menjaga kesehatan tulang dan gigi. Lebih dari itu, kal…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.4 percent or five points to Rp13,760 per dollar on Wednesday, Apr…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.16 percent or 71.91 points to 6,157.1 on Wednesday, April 4, 2018.
China unveiled plans Wednesday to hit major US exports worth $50 billion such as soybeans, cars and small airplanes with retaliato…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.03 percent or 1.86 points to 6,320.87 before break on Wednesday.
The United States has published a list of $50 billion in Chinese imports set to be hit by US tariffs, prompting Beijing to promise…
Asian stocks dropped sharply at the open Tuesday, following Wall Street lower as fears of a trade war between the United States an…
The United States on Monday blasted as 'unfair' Chinese tariffs imposed on 128 US imports worth USD3 billion.
The Jakarta composite index (IHSG) closed 0.83 percent higher on Monday on investors buying share selectively .
Tokyo stocks led Asian markets higher on Monday, shrugging off disappointing business confidence data to climb slightly higher in …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent or 48.15 points to 6188.99 on Thursday, March 29, 2018.