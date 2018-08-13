Sri Mulyani Inspects SHIA ahead of Asian Games

Jakarta: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati today inspected Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) ahead of the upcoming Asian Games.
"The airport will welcome more visitors. We must improve our services," said the former World Bank managing director at SHIA Terminal 3, Tangerang, Banten on Monday, August 13, 2018.
At least five people were killed after a fishing boat sank near Puger, Jember, East Java on Thursday, July 19, 2018.
An online motorcyle taxi union is planning a massive rally during the opening day of the 2018 Asian Games.
Hundreds of online motorcyle taxi drivers staged a rally in front of the East Java administration's head office in Surabaya, E…
State air navigation operator AirNav has repeatedly promoted flight safety and security around Soekarno-Hatta International Airpor…
Sebuah penelitian menunjukkan, dua dari lima orang dewasa merasa lelah hampir sepanjang waktu.
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes that investment growth could reach seven percent in the second…
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and Bank Indonesia (BI) have agreed to renew their Bilateral Local Currency Swap Agreement (BC…
The Finance Ministry has decided to erase various related taxes in order to boost export-oriented processing industry.
Bank Indonesia (BI) believes that the upcoming Asian Games could boost the economy of Jakarta.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes the country's economy could grow by 5.3 percent this year.
Indonesia posted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.27 percent in the second quarter of 2018, the Central Statistics Agenc…
Bank Indonesia (BI) has predicted a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.15 percent in the second quarter of 2018.
Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's oil and gas director general Djoko Siswanto on Friday revealed President Joko "Jo…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's economic team have checked he country's rice stock investory ahead of the dry s…