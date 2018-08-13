Sri Mulyani Inspects SHIA ahead of Asian Games

Jakarta: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati today inspected Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) ahead of the upcoming Asian Games.



"The airport will welcome more visitors. We must improve our services," said the former World Bank managing director at SHIA Terminal 3, Tangerang, Banten on Monday, August 13, 2018.

"This airport is the face of Indonesia. It is very important for our image," she added.The 2018 Asian Games will take place in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18-September 2. It will include 462 events in 40 sports.According to the Indonesia Asian Games 2018 Organizing Committee (INASGOC), Jakarta and its nearby regions will host most of the events. In the meantime, Palembang will host football, tennis, canoeing, rowing, sepak takraw, bowling, sports climbing, beach volleyball, shooting and roller sports.SHIA is located just outside the capital special region of Jakarta. It is the primary airport serving the Greater Jakarta area.(WAH)