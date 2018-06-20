En
JCI Down to 5884

   •    20 Juni 2018 17:10 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down to 5884
Illustration (Photo:Antara/Agung Rajasa)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.83 percent or 109.59 points to 5,884.04 on Wednesday, June 20, 2018.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 2.69 percent or 25.53 points to 925.16 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 8.61 billion shares worth 12.78 trillion rupiahs.

In addition, as many as 290 stocks were down, 122 were up and 92 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk (BNBR), PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk (WSKT), PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk (PWON), Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (INTP) and PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk (BBNI).

The top gainers were PT Gunawan Dianjaya Steel Tbk (GDST), PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Indo-Rama Synthetics Tbk (INDR), PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk (CPIN) and PT Industri Jamu dan Farmasi Sido Muncul Tbk (SIDO).



(WAH)

