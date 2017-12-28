JISDOR Appreciates Two Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.01 percent or two points from Rp13,562 per dollar to Rp13,560 per dollar on Thursday, December 28, 2017.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 0.03 percent or four points from Rp13,561 per dollar to Rp13,557 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.59 percent or 36,88 points to 6,314.05 in the closing session.According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 25.18 billion shares worth around 12.03 trillion rupiahs.Moreover, as many as 175 stocks were up, 169 were down and 127 were unchanged.(WAH)