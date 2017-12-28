JISDOR Appreciates Two Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.01 percent or two points from Rp13,562 per dollar to Rp13,560 per dollar on Thursday, December 28, 2017.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 0.03 percent or four points from Rp13,561 per dollar to Rp13,557 per dollar today.
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.59 percent or 36,88 points to 6,314.05 on Thursday, December 28, 2017.
US and South Korean delegates will meet in Washington on January 5 for talks on possible amendments to their free trade agreement,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.24 percent, or 14.91 points to 6,292.08 before break on Thursday morning.
Vietnam's economy grew 6.81 percent this year,its strongest rate for a decade, thanks in part to surging exports, data showed …
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 0.9 percent, or 56.15 points, to 6,277.17 on Wednesday, December 27, 2017.
Shares in Hyundai Heavy Industries plunged by more than a quarter on Wednesday after the world's largest shipbuilder by sales …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.48 percent, or 29.97 points, to 6,250.99 on Monday morning.
The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources will maintain fuel and electricity prices in the first quarter of 2018.
State-owned railway operator Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) officially operated Soekarno-Hatta Airport Rail Link on Tuesday morning.