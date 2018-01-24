En
JCI Down 0.3% in First Session

2018 Regional Elections Will be Secure: Police Chief

Merkel, Macron Take Davos Spotlight ahead of Trump Show

Turkish Attack Highlights Syrian Kurds' Isolation

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    24 Januari 2018 12:49 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down 0.3% in First Session
Illustration (Photo: MI/Arya Manggala)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.3 percent or 20.12 points to 6,615.22 before break on Wednesday.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 7.85 billion shared worth around 6.1 trillio rupiahs.

Moreover, 149 stocks were down, 166 were up and 117 were unchanged.

In the first session, the top gainers were PT PP (Persero) Tbk (PTPP), PT Benakat Integra Tbk (BIPI) and PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk (WIKA).

On the other hand, the top losers were PT LLCK Global Kedaton Tbk (LCKM), PT First Indo American Leasing Tbk (FINN) and PT Lippo Securities Tbk (LPPS).


(WAH)

