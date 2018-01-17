En
Burger

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

JISDOR Appreciates 10 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    17 Januari 2018 18:00 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Appreciates 10 Points
Illustration (Photo: Medcom.id/Eko)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.07 percent or 10 points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.16 percent or 21 points to Rp13,359 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0,23 percent or 14.83 points to 6,444.52 at the end of the afternoon session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 14.77 billion shares worth around 10.24 trilion rupiahs.

Meanwhile, as many as 192 stocks were up, 156 were down and 124 were unchanged.


(WAH)

