JISDOR Appreciates 10 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.07 percent or 10 points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.16 percent or 21 points to Rp13,359 per dollar today.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.08 percent or 11 points to Rp13,659 per dollar on Monday, Februar…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or five points to Rp13,670 per dollar on Friday, Febru…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.61 percent or 83 points to Rp13,582 per dollar on Thursday, Febru…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.07 percent or 9 points from RP13,573 per dollar to Rp13,582 per d…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.3 percent or 41 points from Rp13,602 per dollar to Rp13,643 per d…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.51 percent or 69 points from Rp13,533 to Rp13,602 per dollar on T…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.33 percent or 45 points from Rp13,578 per dollar to Rp13,533 per …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.59 percent or 80 points from Rp13,498 per dollar to Rp13,578 per …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.19 percent or 26 points from Rp13,402 per dollar to Rp13,428 per …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by or 11 points from Rp13,413 per dollar to Rp13,402 per dollar on Thu…
Bagaimana caranya agar tetap terlihat cantik, meski tanpa make up?
Tak heran jika kini banyak dijumpai vlogger yang sukses meraup keuntungan dari videonya. Anda pun bi…
Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-shing, has finally stepped down from his business empire at the age of 89, as one of the world&…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.12 percent or 17 points to Rp13,765 per dollar on Friday, March 1…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.27 percent or 16.95 points to 6,304.95 on Friday, March 16, 2018.
The Indonesian Life Insurance Association (AAJI) announced the national life insurance industry recorded a total income of Rp254,2…
Asian investors remained on edge Friday as the curtain came down on another volatile week for markets with fears of a global trade…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.07 percent or nine points to Rp13,748 per dollar on Wednesday, Ma…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.95 percent or 60.72 points to 6,321.9 on Wednesday, March 15, 2018.
Anglo-Dutch consumer giant Unilever on Thursday named The Netherlands over London to host its headquarters, dealing a blow to Brit…
Indonesia has recorded a trade defict for the third consecutive month in February 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 0.52 percent or 33.43 points to 6,349.19 before break this morning.