JCI Rises 28.15 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.44 percent or 28.15 points to 6472.67 on Thursday, January 18, 2018.



According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 14.56 billion shares worth around 10.16 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 177 stocks were up, 176 were down and 119 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) 0.48 percent or 5.21 points to 1,098.89 in the end of the afternoon session.The top gainers were PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA), PT Energi Mega Persada Tbk (ENRG) and PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk (RALS).The top losers were PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS), PT Verena Multi Finance Tbk (VRNA) and PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds. Tbk (IKAI).(WAH)