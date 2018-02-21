Flyover Construction Moratorium May Delay Infrastructure Projects: Minister

Jakarta: The Transportation Ministry has admitted a moratorium on flyover construction projects may delay a number of strategic infrastructure projects.



"That is the consequence for the government," said the former PT Angkasa Pura II CEO at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic affairs' head office this afternoon.

On Tuesday morning, a girder pole collapsed at the Bekasi-Cawang-Kampung Melayu (Becakayu) toll road project site. The incident harmed at least seven workers.Soon afterward, the government decided to halt all elevated road projects in the country. It will carry out an investigation into the accident."All contractors should formulate new SOP. We should change the old SOP," he added.The Public Works and Public Housing Ministry has recorded at least 14 construction accidents in the past few years.(WAH)