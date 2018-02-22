Saudi Arabia to Invest $64 Billion in Entertainment in Next Decade

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia is to invest $64 billion in its entertainment sector over the coming decade, an official said Thursday, as the kingdom pursues a programme of social and economic reforms.
General Entertainment Authority chief Ahmad bin Aqeel al-Khatib said the money will come from both the government and the private sector.
The authority said earlier this week that more than 5,000 events are planned for 2018.
"We are already building the infrastructure," Khatib said, adding that ground had been broken for an opera house.
"God willing, you will see a real change by 2020," he said.
In recent months, Saudi Arabia has organised concerts, a Comic-Con popular culture festival and a mixed-gender national day celebration that saw people dancing in the streets to thumping electronic music for the first time.
The opening up of new entertainment options in the conservative kingdom is part of a programme of reforms dubbed "Vision 2030" championed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (AFP)
Pro-government fighters were expected Monday to enter Syria's Afrin after talks with Kurdish forces, in a move that could pave…
A Palestinian teenager charged after a viral video showed her hitting two Israeli soldiers in a case that has gained global attent…
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas visits Russia on Monday in a bid to secure Russian President Vladimir Putin's support follo…
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Pope Francis on Monday while police enforced a protest ban in central Rome as feelings …
Ammunition belts slung over their shoulders, voices cracking from the chanting, dozens of young Syrian Kurds amassed in Afrin'…
Tehran police have arrested 29 women for appearing in public without a headscarf as protests against the dress code in force since…
Clashes raged between Turkish-backed forces and Kurdish militia in Syria's Afrin region on Wednesday, as wounded civilians fle…
Separatists in war-ravaged Yemen have surrounded the presidential palace in the government's de facto capital Aden, moving clo…
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday threatened to expand Turkey's offensive against the Afrin region in Syria to other ci…
The UN will make a fresh push from Thursday to jump-start Syrian peace talks, as violence continues to rage in a seven-year-old wa…
Semua fans mendapat kesempatan berfoto dan mendapatkan tanda tangan Jonathan Rea.
Tahun 2017, penjualan sepeda motor Kawasaki Ninja 250 versi standar dan versi ABS mencapai 7.572 uni…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.61 percent or 83 points to Rp13,582 per dollar on Thursday, Febru…
The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has revealed that electricity tariffs may remain unchanged until the end of 2019.
Britain's economy expanded last year less than first thought, official data revealed on Thursday, adding to concerns that Brex…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.76 percent or 50.34 points to 6,593.06 on Thursday, February 22, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.07 percent or 9 points from RP13,573 per dollar to Rp13,582 per d…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.29 percent or 19.48 points to 6,643.4 on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.
The Transportation Ministry has admitted a moratorium on flyover construction projects may delay a number of strategic infrastruct…
South Korea signed a free trade deal with five Central American countries on Wednesday, even as Seoul and Washington spar over the…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.39 percent or 26.41 points to 6,662.88 on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
Banking giant HSBC more than doubled pre-tax profit to $17.2 billion in 2017, it announced Tuesday, after a recovery drive to stre…