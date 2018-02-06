En
JCI Decreases 1.69%

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    06 Februari 2018 16:52 WIB
stock market (en)
Business (En)
JCI Decreases 1.69%
Illustration (Photo: MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 1.69 percent or 111.13 points to 6,478.54 on Tuesday, February 6, 2018.

Accordiing to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was around 23.66 billion shares worth around 15.4 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 330 stocks were down, 58 were up and 92 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 1.49 percent or 16.51 points to 1,090.49 in the afternoon session.

In the closing session, the top losers were PT Sri Rejeki Isman Tbk (SRIL), PT Medco ENergi International Tbk (MEDC) and PT Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk (INKP).

On the other hand, the top gainers were PT Bank Agris Tbk (AGRS), PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds Tbk (IKAI) and Pt Tri Banyan Tirta Tbk (ALTO).



(WAH)

