Indonesians Encouraged to Buy Local Products

Jakarta: Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Tuesday encouraged Indonesian people to buy locally-sourced products.



"We have to convince the public. We have to save our money," the former Golkar party chairman said.

The rupiah surpassed Rp14,900 per dollar earlier today. It hit its lowest level since the 1998 financial crisis."No need to buy imported cars. No need to buy other luxurious items," the influential businessman added.Jokowi earlier summoned his economic team to discuss about the current economic climate. He reportedly instructed his ministers to reduce the country's current account deficit."This issue will be discussed in detail by the Finance Ministry and Bank Indonesia," he added.(WAH)