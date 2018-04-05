JCI Rises 0.39% in Morning Session

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.39 percent or 23.9 points to 6,180.99 before break on Thursday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 0.44 percent or 4.46 points to 1,008.12 in the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 219 stocks were up, 120 were down and 105 were unchanged.Some of the top gainers were PT Mahaka Media Tbk (ABBA), PT Intan Baruprana Finance Tbk (IBFN) and PT Pelayaran Nasional Bina Buana Raya Tbk (BBRM).Some of the top losers were PT Jaya Trishindo Tbk (HELI), PT Bank Bukopin Tbk (BBKP) and PT Multipolar Tbk (MLPL).(WAH)